Punjab Polls: Enforcement teams seize valuables worth Rs 399.64 cr in violation of Model Code of Conduct

Various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 399.64 crore in violation of the Model Code of Conduct in Punjab till February 8, State Election Commission informed on Wednesday.

Giving details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju today said that the surveillance teams have seized 41.66 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 23.70 crore.

"Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 314.75crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 25.63 crore," he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1,356 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 3,884 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 3,195 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

Raju also informed that from a security point of view 2041 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act.

He informed that all the 2,991 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 22,250 nakas are operational across Punjab, he added.

As per the directions of the election commission, Dr Raju said that of total 3,90,170 licensed weapons in the state 3,78,856 weapons have been deposited till date. Whereas, 112 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

