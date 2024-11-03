Punjab sanctions nearly 22 thousand residue management machines

Chandigarh, Nov 3 Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has sanctioned 21,958 Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines to equip the state farmers with the latest technology for effective crop residue management.

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that the farmers have already procured 14,587 machines so far this year, bringing the total to over 1.45 lakh machines since 2018.

He also highlighted that during the current year the Super Seeder machine with 9,010 units procured, is the most popular among the Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines.

“It is followed by the zero till drill (1,383), RMB plough (627), baler (595) and rake (590) so far,” he said.

He further mentioned that 620 customer hiring centres (CHCs) have also been established across the state so far to facilitate small and marginal farmers in accessing CRM machinery for effective crop residue management post-paddy harvesting.

“The state has witnessed a 68 per cent decline in stubble-burning incidents as of November 3 this year,” the minister said.

He added that a total of 4,132 farm fires have been reported, compared to 12,813 during the same period last year.

Appealing to farmers to shun stubble burning to save the environment from pollution, he said that individual farmers can avail 50 per cent subsidy on the cost of CRM equipment, while, 80 per cent subsidy is for cooperative societies, FPOs, panchayats limited to a maximum as per the guidelines of the scheme.

He pointed out that the reduction in stubble-burning incidents is a testament to the concerted efforts of the Punjab government and the farming community.

Meanwhile, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urged farmers to use fertilisers as per expert-recommended quantities during the upcoming wheat sowing season.

Sandhwan advised minimising urea use and utilising DAP fertiliser as prescribed by experts, citing NPK as a phosphorus substitute. He said that other bio-fertilisers can also be used.

The Speaker said in-situ management of paddy straw increases soil fertilisation. He said the Agriculture Department has formed various teams to prevent forced sales of unnecessary products with DAP by dealers.

