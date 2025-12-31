Punjab Sees 40,000 Arrests, 2,000 Kg Heroin Recovered in 2025, Says DGP Gaurav Yadav

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the Punjab Police had arrested around 40,000 individuals in 2025. He mentioned that in the fight against drugs, 30,000 FIRs were registered and about two thousand kilograms of heroin were recovered, accounting for two-thirds of India’s total seizure, with sixty-six per cent of it occurring in Punjab. He highlighted that the state achieved an 88 per cent conviction rate under the NDPS Act, the highest in the country, and emphasized that the police had strengthened investigations. He added that a conspiracy by Pakistan’s ISI to create unrest in Punjab had been foiled, and the police remained vigilant, ensuring peace and harmony in the state. He further noted that after Operation Sindoor, there had been nearly a five-fold rise in the smuggling of small weapons from Pakistan, with over 400 such weapons recovered in 2025 compared to eighty the previous year, and stated that the Punjab Police had successfully countered this challenge.

He said, "The Punjab Police arrested approximately 40,000 people in 2025. In the war against drugs, 30,000 FIRs have been registered. We have recovered two thousand kilograms of heroin, which is two-thirds of the total recovery in all of India. Sixty-six per cent of the recovery happened in Punjab, and we have achieved an 88 per cent conviction rate under the NDPS Act, which is the highest in the country. We have raised the level of investigation... A conspiracy by Pakistan's ISI to spread disturbance in Punjab has been foiled. The Punjab Police is fully vigilant and alert and has maintained peace and harmony in Punjab."

"We have seen that after Operation Sindoor, there has been almost a five-fold increase in the influx of small weapons smuggled from Pakistan, and we have recovered more than four hundred small weapons this year, in 2025. Last year, our recovery was eighty. The Punjab Police has effectively faced and defeated this strong push..."

Last week, he stated that actions against ISI-sponsored terror modules and criminal networks had led to the foiling of all major attempts to disturb peace in the state. In a year-end review, the DGP mentioned that the Punjab Police had solved 12 terror incidents and arrested 50 members of terror modules. He added that the cases solved included hand grenade attacks at multiple locations and an RPG attack on a police station, and that, beyond these incidents, the police had also busted an additional seven terror modules.

Providing a broader overview of anti-terror operations, Yadav said that the internal security wing (ISW) had busted a total of 19 modules during the year, arresting 131 individuals. He reported that the seizures included nine rifles, 188 revolvers and pistols, 12 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 11.62 kg of RDX, 54 hand grenades, 32 detonators, four rocket-propelled grenades, one discarded rocket launcher sleeve, two timer switches, three walkie-talkie sets, and eight remote-controlled devices.

He added that under the “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh” campaign, launched on March 1, 2025, the police had registered 29,784 FIRs and made 39,867 arrests, recovering a record 2,021 kg of heroin in a single year. He further stated that other significant drug seizures included 26 kg of ICE, 698 kg of opium, 35,000 kg of poppy husk, 55.78 lakh intoxicant pills and capsules, and ₹16.81 crore in drug money.

Highlighting the efficiency of law enforcement, the DGP claimed that the Punjab Police had achieved an 88% conviction rate in 2025, among the highest in the country. He said that of 6,728 cases decided, 5,901 had resulted in convictions. He also pointed out that the “Safe Punjab” helpline had been pivotal, registering 10,889 FIRs based on 28,952 tips, with a 38% conversion rate. He noted that assets worth ₹263 crore belonging to 548 smugglers had been frozen under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, and added that Punjab’s heroin seizures accounted for nearly two-thirds of total national seizures, while the state contributed 25% of NDPS arrests and nearly 20% of all NDPS cases in India.