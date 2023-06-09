Punjab: Three arrested in killing of gangster Jarnail Singh in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 9 : Amritsar Police on Friday arrested three accused persons in connection with the murder of gangster Jarnail Singh, an official said.

According to the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the police arrested the three accused including Gurmej Singh, the driver of the car carrying the four assailants who shot dead gangster Jarnail Singh at his native Sathiala village in Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar district on May 24 this year.

"After further investigation of Jarnail Singh's murder at village Sathiala, Amritsar Police has arrested three accused including Gurmej Singh, the driver of the car carrying four shooters. Gurmej drove the car to the crime spot and left the shooters at different places after the incident," tweeted the DGP.

Earlier Punjab Police said that it had arrested one of the accused involved in the killing of the deceased gangster. The accused was identified as Gurveer Singh.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that one pistol and seven live cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused.

"In a major breakthrough, AGTF Punjab has arrested Gurveer Singh @Guri, the shooter of the Bambiha Gang and one of the accused involved in the killing of Jarnail Singh at Village Sathiala, Amritsar Rural. One pistol and 7 live cartridges were recovered," DGP Yadav tweeted.

He further stated that the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender and was listed as wanted.

"He has a criminal history with a number of criminal cases registered. He has been declared a proclaimed offender by the Hon'ble Courts and is wanted across the state and in Delhi," the DGP tweeted.

Earlier DGP Yadav had said that the police had begun a search operation after establishing the role of ten people accused in the murder of gangster Jarnail Singh.

At the time of his killing, Singh, who belonged to the notorious Gopi Ganshampuriya gang, was out on bail.

