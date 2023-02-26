Punjab's glory of development will be visible in next 6-7 months: CM Mann

Days after a clash between supporters of the chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' Amritpal Singh and Punjab Police erupted in Ajnala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the government is ensuring peace and security for Punjab's three crore people and the glory of development in the state will be visible in India in the upcoming 6-7 months.

"Government is ensuring peace and security for Punjab's 3 crore people. Punjab's glory of development will be visible in India in the upcoming 6-7 months. For the first time in 75 years, a party has taken action against their own two ministers and one MLA against corruption," said Mann.

This comes in the backdrop of thousands of supporters of Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathizer, had on Thursday staged a massive demonstration in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan.

CM Mann assured that action would be taken against corrupt leaders under corruption-free Punjab.

"Under the corruption-free Punjab, old corruption cases of leaders from various parties are also being investigated and action will be taken accordingly," he said.

Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday called on former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence.

Earlier on Thursday, The supporters, who were holding swords and guns in their hands, broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala police station.

The police later said "in the light of the evidence presented", it has been decided that Lovepreet Singh Toofan will be discharged.

Lovepreet Singh was released from jail on Friday following orders of a court in Ajnala on an application by the police.

A day after the Ajnala incident in which some policemen were injured, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that appropriate action will be taken against the people involved.

After the clash between supporters of the chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De', Amritpal Singh, and Punjab Police erupted in Ajnala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the law and order situation is under control.

Amritpal Singh said in an interview withthat the incident and subsequent release of Lovepreet Singh will "change the course of the future".

Amritpal's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and other weapons, stormed Ajnala police station on Thursday over their demand for the release of Lovepreet Singh.

Amritpal also said steps should be taken to make policing system better.

"The Indian people should reconsider the policing system in the country. It is still pre-1947. The way they interrogate people, the way they pick them up, the way they work. Courts are filled with such cases because the policing system is not right. It's not the problem of the police, but of the law. They have to change the law to make policing system better and make things more transparent," he said.

'Waris Punjab De' was founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

