Purnea court grants bail to Pappu Yadav in extortion case

Patna, June 13 The district court in Bihar's Purnea on Thursday granted bail to newly-elected Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in an alleged extortion case.

A Purnea-based furniture businessman named Raja Bhagat had filed a case of extortion against Pappu Yadav and his close aide Amit Yadav at the Muffasil police station following which the Purnea police lodged an FIR against Pappu Yadav on June 10.

Pappu Yadav appeared before the district court in connection with the case on Thursday, which granted him bail on two personnel bonds of Rs 10,000 each.

Raja Bhagat had alleged that Pappu Yadav and Amit Yadav demanded Rs 1 crore from him. Bhagat also accused them of demanding extortion money since 2021.

The complainant claimed that after winning the Lok Sabha elections, Pappu Yadav and Amit Yadav said that if he didn't pay them Rs 1 crore, he will be forced to leave Purnea.

After being accused of demanding extortion money, Pappu Yadav uploaded a post on X saying, “A conspiracy has been hatched against me because some people are upset with my growing influence in the politics of the country and the state, and the affection of the common people I am getting.”

