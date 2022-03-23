Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for his second consecutive term at a mega swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun's Parade Ground on Wednesday. Along with him, eight cabinet ministers were also administered the oath.

BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/JpG0dBvnmX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2022

The new cabinet included three new faces, including Chandan Ramdas, Premchand Agarwal and Saurabh Bahuguna. Other cabinet ministers who have been repeated include Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi and Subodh Uniyal. Prem Chand Aggarwal, who was the Speaker in the previous legislative assembly, took oath in Sanskrit.Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant, Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan BJP leader Vasundhara Raje attended the swearing-in ceremony. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other BJP leaders also present.



