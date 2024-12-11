Pushpa 2 - The Rule Collection Looted in Chhattisgarh: Thieves Steal Rs 1.34 Lakh from Mukta Talkies in Durg

Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule movie collection was looted by thieves at a knife point at around 4 am on December 10. According to the information, two masked robbers robbed Rs 1.34 lakh of Mukta Talkies in Durg district of Chhattisgarh after the last show of the day.

As per the Indian Express report, looters reached the movie theatre in Bhilai on a bike and threatened an on-duty security guard with a knife to snatch the key to the cinema gate. They later thrash the guard and lock in the room. Robbers looted all the cash from the locker room and fled away.

फिल्म पुष्पा-2 की कमाई लूट ले गए चोर



घटना छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग की है, मुक्ता टॉकिज में सोमवार सुबह करीब 4 बजे लुटेरे पहुंचे और सुरक्षाकर्मी को बंधक बनाकर तिजोरी में रखे करीब 1.34 लाख रुपए लूट कर ले गए। मुक्ता टॉकिज में पुष्पा-2 फिल्म लगी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/FZga1k9TQa — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) December 10, 2024

According to the report, they also stole CCTV camera equipment such as closed-circuit TV cameras and digital video recorder (DVR) that records the footage, evidently not leaving any visible trace of their acts inside the theatre. The police official from the area told New The New Indian Express that the probe to find the robber was underway and got some input.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club globally. Mukta Theatre, where the tickets sold online in advance, were also available on counters. Rs 1.34 lakh was obtained from the tickets purchased by cinema-goers from the counters for the last show and the cash was kept in the theatre's locker. The amount was to be deposited in the bank the following day.