‘Pushpa 2’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Allu Arjun's Film Inches Closer to Rs 600 Crore, Passes Monday Test with Rs 64.1 Crore

Allu Arjun's much awaited movie 'Pushpa 2' hit theaters on December 5, and fans have been buzzing about it for three long years since the first one dropped in 2021. Just like the first film, 'Pushpa 2' is getting a ton of love from the audience, with theaters packed and shows selling out fast right after it launched. The movie is already smashing box office records since it came out.

'Pushpa 2' has been doing really well at the box office after its release. But it did see a bit of a dip on its first Monday. It started strong with a whopping Rs 164.25 crore on opening day, followed by Rs 93.8 crore on day two. Then it raked in Rs 119.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 141.5 crore on Sunday. According to SackNilk, it pulled in Rs 64.1 crore on its first Monday. While it did pass the Monday test, it couldn’t quite beat the record held by 'Baahubali 2.'

'Baahubali 2' is still the champ for the highest earnings on the first Monday with Rs 80 crore. Now 'Pushpa 2' is in second place, with 'RRR' coming in third at Rs 48.8 crore on its first Monday. So far, 'Pushpa 2' has raked in a total of Rs 593.1 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Stampede: Hyderabad Police Arrest Theatre Owner After Female's Death at Allu Arjun's Premiere

The movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the main roles, and Sukumar directed it. There’s even talk of a third movie, 'Pushpa 3,' following 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' which has everyone hyped up!