PWD engineer's house raided in Pilibhit, Rs 41 lakh cash found

During a raid on the house of a PWD engineer in Pilibhit district of Madhya Pradesh, a large amount of cash was recovered. About Rs 41 lakh cash was seized. Complaints against the engineer had been coming for several days. After which this action was taken. Police officers are now investigating after the cash was seized. The incident has caused a stir in the area. According to the information received, there were frequent complaints against Mukesh Kumar, a provincial block engineer in the Public Works Department stationed in Pilbhit district. Following the complaint, they raided the official residence of Engineer Mukesh Kumar at PWD Guest House. Meanwhile, cash worth Rs 40,99,300 was found at Mukesh Kumar's official residence. In the preliminary investigation, Mukesh Kumar said that the money belonged to him. However, he did not have any documents in this regard. He could not even answer.

A number of complaints against the engineer are being investigated. It has come to light that this is the biggest action taken during the election. It is also being said that the money from Mukesh Kumar will be used for the election. He is currently under investigation. He has been given some time to prove the source of this money.