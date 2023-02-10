Quota hike for SC/ST: Process for inclusion into 9th schedule commenced, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the sole aim of his government is to render justice to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, and the process of including the quota hike decision in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution has started.

"Justice has been done to the oppressed communities as per Justice Nagmohan Das Commission. While the reservation for the SC community has been hiked from 15 to 17 per cent and for the Scheduled Tribe community from 3 per cent to 7 per cent," CM said while speaking at the inauguration of 'Janajagruthi Jathra Mahotsav' organized as part of Sri Maharshi Valmiki Jathra Mahotsav, adding that the decision will benefit the youths of those two communities in jobs and education.

He further said that legal protection has already been given to the reservation.

"The mere speech will not ensure social justice. The incumbent government has implemented the hiked quota and it is being followed in government recruitment," Bommai said.

The Karnataka legislature during the legislative session in December had passed a Bill to hike the reservation for SC and STs in the state.

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or posts in the services under the state) Bill, 2022, increased reservations for SCs from 15 to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 to 7 per cent.

CM also said that the state will be strong if oppressed classes become strong.

"Strengthening the oppressed classes is like strengthening the nation. I have a devotional attachment with the seer of the Gurupeeta. It is heartening to know that the jathra of Maharshi Valmiki is celebrated in the most meaningful manner. The community must vow to unite and fight for their rights. I know a noted Kannada actor, Sudeep very closely and he has made a place in the hearts of Kannadigas. He has been a role model for the community youths," he added.

Karnataka CM said that a separate secretariat has been established to implement the development works for the uplift of the ST community.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor