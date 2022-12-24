R-Day preparations of NCC cadets in full swing in Nagrota

Altaf Hussain Janjua

Jammu, Dec 24 The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is busy preparing for next year's Republic Day celebrations at Nagrota, the largest NCC training camp in Jammu and Kashmir, with hundreds of cadets from all over the Union Territory taking part in it.

According to officials, the cadets are currently being prepared for the NCC Republic Day camp to be held in Delhi. Apart from the parade, the cadets representing the Jammu and Kashmir NCC Directorate in Delhi will also participate in cultural activities, hence the training for separate cadets is in progress.

On Friday, Rajeev Bhatnagar, advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, visited the NCC camp in Nagrota.

Bhatnagar was received by ADG, NCC Directorate, Major General Tejendra Kumar. Later, the cadets presented a colourful cultural programme.

Addressing the cadets, Bhatnagar praised the high standards of physical and mental fitness as well as their enthusiasm and dedication in all activities. Bhatnagar was briefed on an impressive model of peace development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region, showcasing various development activities and initiatives of the government.

More than 28,000 cadets are enrolled in various educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir. In 1954, one senior division unit and four junior division troops were established in Jammu and Kashmir. A girls' unit was also opened in 1964.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor