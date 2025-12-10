Rabi crop sowing crosses 479 lakh hectares, pulses and wheat witness jump

New Delhi, Dec 10 The total area sown under rabi crops in the ongoing winter season has exceeded 479 lakh hectares (as on December 5), according to latest government data.

This is an increase of 27.89 lakh hectare compared with the corresponding figure of 451.12 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Also, 106.21 lakh hectare area is now covered under pulses, compared to 105.78 lakh hectare during the corresponding period of last year, according to Agriculture Ministry.

While 36.28 lakh hectare area coverage under ‘Shri Anna and Coarse Cereals’ has been reported till December 5, oilseeds have crossed 84 lakh hectares.

The increase in sown area is expected to lead to higher production, which in turn would increase the incomes of farmers and also help to keep food inflation in check.

The official figures show that the area under wheat has shot up by 23.59 lakh hectares to 241.40 lakh hectares from 217.81 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The area under pulses such as urad, lentils (masur), and moong has gone up to 105.78 lakh hectares from 106.21 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

The area covered under coarse cereals or millets such as jowar, bajra and ragi has gone up to 36.28 lakh hectares during the current season so far, compared to 35.94 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year.

The area under oilseeds such as rapeseed and mustard has increased by 2.40 lakh hectares to 84.14 lakh hectares from 81.75 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

The sown area has gone up in the current season as better monsoon rains have facilitated the sowing in unirrigated areas of the country, which account for close to 50 per cent of the country’s farmland.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 1, approved the increase in the minimum support prices (MSP) for all mandated rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.

The minimum support prices are announced well ahead of the sowing season as farmers can accordingly draw up their cropping plans to maximise their earnings.

