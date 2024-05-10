Rahul, Akhilesh, Sanjay Singh address first joint rally of INDIA bloc

Kannauj (UP), May 10 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh addressed their first joint rally of the INDIA bloc in Kannauj on Friday.

The leaders appealed to the people to vote INDIA bloc to power and listed all that they proposed to do for the people if they win.

Rahul Gandhi said that one woman in every family would get Rs 1 lakh every year till the family rises above the poverty line. He promised to increase MNREGA wages and ensure apprenticeships for the youth in different streams.

Rahul warned the people that the BJP may try to divert their attention in the next few days but asked people to beware.

“INDIA is turning into a storm and Uttar Pradesh is showing the way. This is an election to protect the Constitution and the rights of the people,” he said.

Speaking at the rally, Akhilesh Yadav recalled how his father, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, had brought him to Kannauj when he made his debut in politics and had handed him over to the people.

“Kannauj never left me and I will never leave Kannauj. BJP washed my house in Lucknow with ‘Ganga jal’ when I vacated it and now, they recently washed a temple after I prayed there. You should ensure that they get washed away this time,” he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that senior RSS and BJP leader had spoken about changing the constitution. He said that most of the top AAP leaders were in jail but this had not diminished their will to fight against the government.

