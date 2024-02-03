Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Tried To Destabilize Jharkhand Govt, Praises I.N.D.I.A Bloc for Resisting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while entering Jharkhand with his Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleged that the BJP attempted to destabilize the democratically elected government in the state but was thwarted by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Gandhi received a warm welcome in Pakur alongside newly appointed Chief Minister Champai Soren. He claimed the BJP uses money power and probe agencies for its political agenda but asserted that neither he nor the Congress party is deterred. He vowed to continue their fight against the ruling party's alleged divisive ideology.

The former Congress president said that while the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra was against the divisive agenda of the RSS and the BJP, the current yatra is seeking justice for the people of the country. The BJP once again tried to steal and destabilise a government which had been elected by the people of Jharkhand, Gandhi said.

The INDIA resisted the BJP's alleged scheme and prevented it from usurping the people's mandate, asserted Rahul Gandhi. He highlighted pervasive injustices nationwide, citing soaring prices and escalating unemployment. Gandhi emphasized the formidable challenge faced by young individuals in securing employment in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.