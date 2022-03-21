Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi come together on Twitter to extend their greetings on Nowruz

Indian politicians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared their greetings on the occasion of Nowruz, also known as Navroz, which is the beginning of the Iranian New Year. Modi on his Twitter wrote We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone’s lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around."

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his greeting on Twitter and said, “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. May this Parsi New Year bring in good fortune and an abundance of happiness in everyone’s life.'

Smriti Irani on her Twitter shared, “Navroz Mubarak! Prayers that the new year brings health, happiness, and prosperity for all."

While Rahul Gandhi wrote, “My best wishes on the occasion of Navroz! Peace and prosperity for all.”

Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, also extended his greetings and said, “Gujarat shares a very special bond with the Parsi community. Praying for a year filled with happiness and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and their aspirations fulfilled."