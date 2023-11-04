Rahul Gandhi asks why does PM Modi identify himself as OBC if he says poor is only caste in country

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, questioning why he associates himself with the Other Backward Class (OBC) category while emphasizing that he views poverty as the sole prevailing caste in the country.

During a public gathering in Jagdalpur, which is located in the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of disrespecting tribal communities by using the term vanvasi instead of adivasi. He further pledged that his party would work towards removing the term vanvasi from the country.

BJP leaders use vanvasi term for adivasi in their speeches. Narednra Modi and RSS have coined this new term vanvasi. There is a huge difference between vanvasi and adivasi terms. In Madhya Pradesh, a BJP leader urinated on a tribal youth and filmed the act then made it viral. This is the mindset of the BJP. They think that your place is in the forest like animals and they treat you like animals, he added.

Have you ever seen BJP leaders urinating on animals? But you have seen them urinating on an adivasi. Adivasi is a revolutionary word. Adivasis mean original owners of the country. BJP does not use this word because if they do, they'll have to return your land, water, and forests to you, he said.

PM Modi said in his speech that poor is the only caste in the country, he said, We all know there is Dalit, adivasi, backward in the country. If there is only one caste in the country why does he call himself an OBC? Attacking the BJP-led Centre, he said, What does Modi ji do? (He asks) Give your land to Adani ji? Adani ji snatches your land and when you oppose, BJP government fires bullets on you.

Adanji ji acquires your land and mines. Does money (from them) reach the villages of Chhattisgarh or Bastar? The money goes to America. It goes abroad. Adani ji gets benefits from that money. BJP leaders get it (money). The money is used for elections.