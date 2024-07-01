Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP in Lok Sabha, Says 'Narendra Modi, BJP, RSS Not Entire Hindu Community' (Watch Videos)

On the 5th day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, which begins on Monday, July 1, there was chaos after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi took a snatching attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming them that Narendra Modi, BJP RSS are not represent entire Hindu community in India.

"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions....All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," said Gandhi.

#WATCH | After PM Modi objects to his remarks, LoP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, " Modi, BJP, RSS not the entire Hindu community." https://t.co/fw7bSSHb9H — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Says, "Modi, BJP, RSS Not the Entire Hindu Community"

Gandhi was speaking on Monday carrying photos of religious icons, including Lord Shiva, Prophet Mohammed, Jesus Christ, and Guru Nanak Singh. There was shouting and screaming of MPs from both sides, which also saw intervention from Home Minister Amit Shah, who demanded an apology from congress leader, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who said Gandhi was spreading lies about the Agniveer.

Rahul Gandhi's pointed attack on the BJP and the RSS, whom he accused of violence against minorities. "Our great men spoke about non-violence (but) those who call themselves Hindus talk only about hatred... aap Hindu ho hi nahin (you are not a Hindu)," he said.

#WATCH | Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam,… pic.twitter.com/ZTIVAOduRb — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

"Calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue..." PM Modi hit back, but it was his second intervention that drew chaos from his rivals.

#WATCH | PM Modi in Lok Sabha, says, "Democracy and the Constitution have taught me that I need to take the Leader of Opposition seriously." pic.twitter.com/hTjU3mPDPQ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

The Prime Minister declared that the Constitution had taught him to respect the post of Leader of the Opposition, which Rahul Gandhi holds today.

#WATCH | Responding to LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha says, "The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu.… pic.twitter.com/yFwIsXeTN6 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Responding to Gandhi, Amit Shah said, "The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn’t know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise."