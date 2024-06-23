Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Centre for Postponing NEET-PG Exam, Calls Narendra Modi 'Helpless'

Neet PG students got shocked just before their exam day 23rd June that the exam is postponed. This news comes in response to the allegations regarding the integrity of various competitive examinations, prompting the Ministry of Health to review the robustness of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination processes conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students. Opposition leader and Congress member Rahul Gandhi took a dig at center and called Pm Modi helpless.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the central government for postponing the NEET-PG 2024 examination, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged helplessness against a paper leak racket and the education mafia. Rahul Gandhi expressed his dismay over the state of the education system under Modi's rule, calling it "unfortunate." In a statement on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Now NEET PG is also postponed! This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under the rule of Narendra Modi." He accused the BJP-led government of incompetence, emphasizing that Modi has been ineffective in addressing issues like paper leaks and the education mafia.

Gandhi continued, "Now it is clear - Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time, is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia. Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students - we must save the future of the country from it."

अब NEET PG भी स्थगित!



यह नरेंद्र मोदी के राज में बर्बाद हो चुकी शिक्षा व्यवस्था का एक और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण उदाहरण है।



भाजपा राज में छात्र अपना करियर बनाने के लिए ‘पढ़ाई’ नहीं, अपना भविष्य बचाने के लिए सरकार से ‘लड़ाई’ लड़ने को मजबूर है।



अब यह स्पष्ट है - हर बार चुप-चाप तमाशा… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2024

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the postponement of the NEET-PG examination, originally scheduled for Sunday, citing recent allegations regarding the integrity of competitive examinations. The ministry stated that a fresh date for the examination would be announced after a thorough assessment of the examination processes conducted by the National Board of Examination.

Amidst criticism of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting medical entrance exams, the government has formed a high-level committee chaired by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms in the examination procedures. Additionally, the Centre has transferred the probe into irregularities in NEET-UG to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and removed the NTA director general Subodh Singh from his position.