Rahul Gandhi decries ‘systemic failure’ in examination system

New Delhi, July 22 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday highlighted a ‘systemic collapse’ within the examination system and asked the government to share what steps it took to rectify these issues at a fundamental level.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, Gandhi expressed grave concerns, stating: "Millions believe that wealth can manipulate India's examination system - an issue mirrored by the Opposition."

He emphasised widespread anxiety among students who view the system as compromised.

“Millions of people believe that if you're rich, you can buy the Indian examination system, and this is the same feeling we as the Opposition have,” he said.

He also underscored a ‘pervasive’ crisis within the examination setup, extending beyond NEET to encompass major exams, criticising the Union Education Minister for “deflecting” accountability. He lamented the Minister's ‘purported lack of grasp’ on the underlying issues.

He said that it was quite obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem with the examination system.

“This is not just the question of the NEET but major examinations,” he observed, adding that, “the minister has blamed everybody except himself.”

He observed the minister did not understand the fundamentals of what was going on there. He said there are millions of students who are extremely concerned about what is going on and who are convinced that the Indian examination system is a fraud.

Later, he pressed for accountability from the minister, noting the absence of substantive responses beyond references to the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister.

He emphasised the Opposition’s desire for a meaningful discussion on the pressing issue concerning the nation’s youth, despite the government’s apparent disinterest.

Later Gandhi wrote on X, saying, “The Education Minister, far removed from India’s ground reality, claims there have been no paper leaks in the last 7 years.”

“The unfortunate truth is that the Indian examination system is up for sale to the rich, causing millions of students to suffer,” he added, while maintaining that the “issue is systemic and should be addressed with sincerity, rather than resorting to political spin laden with lies.”

