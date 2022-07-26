Rahul Gandhi detained during protest, gets high security

Rahul Gandhi was stopped today after he led a protest and sat on a road as his mother Sonia Gandhi is questioned by ED. The leader is surrounded by high security of police, he also protested against the hike of GST by Center government.

Rahul Gandhi before his detention said "India is a police state, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is a king." Sonia Gandhi has appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Tuesday, in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, due to which the Congress has planned on staging a “satyagraha” in Delhi headquarters.

The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for four days. Priyanka Gandhi also went to the ED's office with Rahul. Congress had opposed Rahul's ongoing interrogation by the ED. Former Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru started the newspaper 'National Herald'. This was considered to be the mouthpiece of the Congress. The newspaper closed shortly after. However, in 2012, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Young India re-acquired the rights to the newspaper. But it was not started. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy had alleged that he had taken assets worth Rs 1,600 crore for just Rs 50 lakh. An inquiry is underway into the matter.