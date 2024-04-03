Rahul Gandhi earned Rs 1.02 crore in 2022-23, owns immovable property valued at Rs 11.15 crore

Wayanad (Kerala), April 3 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from Kerala's Wayanad, on Wednesday, revealed that he has Rs 55,000 cash in hand and Rs 26 lakh in various saving banks while he earned an income of Rs 1.02 crore in 2022-23.

In an affidavit submitted to the returning officer along with his nomination, Gandhi declared assets worth Rs 9.24 crore, including equities, mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds etc.

He disclosed that he earned an income of Rs 1.02 crore for the year ended 2022-23 and it came through his salary as the Wayanad MP, bank interest, dividends, bonds and royalties earned. He also owns immovable property to the tune of Rs 11.15 crore, including commercial buildings and land, both agricultural and non-agricultural.

Gandhi is pitted against CPI leader Annie Raja, wife of party General Secretary D. Raja and BJP state President K. Surendran. In the 2019 polls, he secured a landslide victory, with the highest margin of 4.31 lakh votes in the state.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to elect all its 20 MPs.

