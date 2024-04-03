Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination from Wayanad for Lok Sabha Elections (Watch Video)

Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi has officially filed his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala on Wednesday, marking a crucial step in his electoral journey. Accompanied by a massive show of support, Rahul Gandhi led a grand roadshow in Kalpetta town. The roadshow attracted thousands of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers from seven assembly constituencies under the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Following the roadshow, Rahul Gandhi will formally submit his nomination papers to Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj at her office in Kalpetta.

Several prominent leaders, including KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, P K Kunhalikutty, and Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, will accompany him during the nomination filing process.Kerala is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 26, with all 20 parliamentary seats up for grabs. Rahul Gandhi faces stiff competition from CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP’s state president K Surendran in the Wayanad constituency. In the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi secured a resounding victory from Wayanad, clinching the seat with the highest margin in the state. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Rahul’s decision to contest against CPI leader Annie Raja, questioning its alignment with the vision of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.