Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief As Supreme Court Stays Proceedings in Defamation Case

The Supreme Court on Monday, January 20, stayed trial court proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him for alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Naveen Jha, a BJP worker, had filed the case against Gandhi in 2019 for his alleged remarks against Shah.

During one of his public speeches in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had allegedly referred to Shah as a “murderer”. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the Jharkhand government and the BJP leader while seeking their response to Gandhi's appeal.

Supreme Court stays proceedings before the trial court against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him over alleged derogatory remarks against BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign.

Gandhi has challenged the Jharkhand High Court order, which rejected his petition to quash proceedings against him in a trial court in connection with the complaint.