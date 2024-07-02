Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Veteran Congress Leader Calls for Reinstatement of Expunged Remarks In Letter To Om Birla

In a recent development in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Speaker Om Birla, expressing his shock and dismay at the expungement of significant portions of his recent speech from the parliamentary proceedings. Gandhi has requested that these remarks be reinstated, arguing that their removal contradicts the fundamental principles of parliamentary democracy. In his letter, Gandhi emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of parliamentary debates. He argued that the expungement of his remarks not only undermines his right to free speech as a parliamentarian but also sets a troubling precedent for the democratic process. According to Gandhi, the excised portions of his speech contained critical viewpoints and observations essential for a robust and transparent discussion on the issues at hand.

"The expungement of my remarks is a direct affront to the values of our democracy," Gandhi wrote. "As representatives of the people, it is our duty to ensure that diverse opinions and critical perspectives are heard and recorded. Removing significant portions of my speech is not just a personal slight but a disservice to the principles of parliamentary democracy." Rahul Gandhi's speech on Hindus drew huge protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. The portions expunged from Rahul Gandhi's speech include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS, among others. Portions of the Congress MP's remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged.

Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Rahul Gandhi's speech that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Union home minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him."It is not just one religion that talks about courage. In fact, all our religions talk about courage," Rahul Gandhi said in his debut speech as the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha that was watched by his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the visitors' gallery.