Rahul Gandhi Meets Speaker Om Birla, Urges Expunging of BJP MPs' Remarks Against Him

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, urging him to expunge remarks made by BJP MPs against him and ensure smooth functioning of the House. Gandhi accused the BJP of making "baseless" allegations to divert attention from the Adani issue but stated he would not be provoked. He also called for a discussion on the Constitution in Lok Sabha starting December 13 and assured his party's commitment to ensuring the House functions, despite it not being their responsibility.

"I had a meeting with the Speaker and I told him that our party is saying that derogatory comments against me be expunged. The Speaker said he will examine them. They (the BJP) continue to make all kinds of baseless allegations, but we have decided that we want the House to function.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said that while his party would allow BJP MPs to speak against him on any issue, they were determined to ensure the House functions smoothly. "We want there to be a debate and discussion, especially on the Constitution, starting December 13," Gandhi said. He added that, despite any provocations, their focus would remain on facilitating the debate on the Constitution.

"It is very simple, they do not want a discussion on the Adani issue and want to distract from the Adani issue. You know, we will not leave them at the end," he said.