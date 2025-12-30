Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi arrive at Ranthambore National Park to celebrate New Year

Jaipur, Dec 30 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party's General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday, arrived at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur town, to celebrate the New Year.

They reached around 12:30 p.m. earlier in the day along with their family.

Speculation is rife that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son, Rehan Vadra, may get engaged during this visit.

The Gandhi family is scheduled to stay for four days at Sher Bagh, a five-star luxury resort near Ranthambore National Park.

During their stay, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to spend time at the Sher Bagh resort and may also visit the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

The Congress General Secretary's earlier visits to Ranthambore include private wildlife trips, family stays, and safari outings over multiple years, most recently in late 2025 (September–October), in late 2024, and in 2023 -- demonstrating that Ranthambore is a frequent destination for her personal and family travel.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Ranthambore on September 29 with her children for a private visit and spent around three to four days there enjoying tiger safaris and family time.

She was in Ranthambore here in October this year and enjoyed a tiger safari and spent time at the Sher Bagh hotel with family.

She also visited the Ranthambore following the Wayanad bypolls last year, staying for about five days with her family at a hotel near Sher Bagh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has visited Ranthambore multiple times before in 2023, too, with her husband Robert Vadra and family.

