Rahul Gandhi Promises to Remove 50% Cap on Reservations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that his party would remove the 50 percent cap on reservations and conduct a caste-based survey across the country. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Gandhi said, "The caste census is the most critical issue before us, and we are committed to implementing it as a central priority."

Rahul Gandhi referred to the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections as a battle of ideologies, highlighting a contest between a handful of billionaires and the impoverished.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the shifting of Rs 7 lakh crore worth of projects, including Foxconn and Airbus, from Maharashtra to Gujarat, which he claimed resulted in job losses for the youth in the state. He assured that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would prioritize and protect the interests of Maharashtra’s people. Gandhi also accused the political machinery of being manipulated to benefit a single individual in the Dharavi redevelopment scheme in Mumbai.

Gandhi mocked the BJP’s 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan, accusing the party of prioritising the interests of industrialist Gautam Adani over the people of Maharashtra. Gandhi brought a safe to the press conference

