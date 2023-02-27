"Rahul Gandhi realised his responsibilities after 52 yrs..." Sambit Patra takes swipe at Cong MP

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the Wayanad MP realised his responsibilities after 52 years.

"After 52 years Rahul Gandhi realised his responsibilities," Patra said, addressing a press briefing on Sunday.

Sambit Patra's remarks came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's statement, which came while his address to the Congress' 85th Plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

"Fifty-two years have passed and I still didn't have a home, but when I reached Kashmir [during Bharat Jodo Yatra] felt like home. Yatra was to make people of all castes and age groups feel at home. People were not talking about political things to me during yatra but it all changed when I reached Kashmir," Rahul Gandhi had said during his address on the concluding day of the Plenary.

Taking reference to the Plenary, Patra said that it looked like, the Gandhi family was heading the session, despite Mallikarjun Kharge's presidentship.

"Kharge is president, but the whole Plenary session seemed to be headed by the Gandhi family," he said.

Sambit's address came, shortly after the arrest of Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

He said that today, every child of Delhi knows that Aam Aadmi Party and Manish Sisodia increased the wholesale commission of liquor from 2 per cent to 12 per cent in order to get their commission so that Aam Aadmi Party can earn big money.

Terming Sisodia's arrest as an eye-opening matter, he said that it is for the first time in history that a Minister of Education was arrested for Excise policy irregularities.

"It's unfortunate that a Minister of Education was arrested for Excise policy. It's an eye-opening and shocking matter. Manish Sisodia played with the lives of children," said Patra.

Referring to the year before 2014, Patra said that Kejriwal had raised issues about liquor shops in the area and had promised to shut them down once they form the government.

"Before 2014, Kejriwal ji used to say that we will go to every neighborhood in Delhi, ask women what do you want? If women say that liquor shops should be closed, then they will be closed. But after coming to power, the party conspired to open liquor shops near temples and near schools for commission," said Sambit Patra.

In a scathing attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal, the BJP spokesperson said that the former has been going to the house of those people whom he used to call corrupt.

"This is the same Aam Aadmi Party that earlier used to bring out a list every day that these people are the most corrupt in the country. Today Arvind Kejriwal is going to the house of those people whom he used to call the most corrupt," said Sambit Patra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor