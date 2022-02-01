Rahul Gandhi seen holding his head at parliament, in disbelief during budget speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha today. BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi were present when the budget speech was happening. Now a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral in which he is seen holding his head. Soon the veteran politician got trolled for his actions. . Sharing the photo of Rahul Gandhi, a user named Sahil Khurana tweeted, ‘I do not understand that the budget is anti-poor, farmer, anti-Dalit – Rahul Gandhi.’ On the other hand, another user Shraddha, while sharing the meme of Rahul Gandhi, tweeted, ‘Rahul Gandhi is wondering why Budget 2022 is being presented at all?’

Rahul Gandhi thinking why is #Budget2022 even presented : pic.twitter.com/A9rVkdmxop — Shraddha | श्रद्धा 🇮🇳 (@SsoulImmortal) February 1, 2022

मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा मतलब बजट गरीब, किसान, दलित विरोधी है @RahulGandhi#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget#Budget2022pic.twitter.com/XiYbcVJkyc — Sahil Khurana (@sahilkhurana09) February 1, 2022

When reporter asks Rahul Gandhi to explain budget :



Rahul Gandhi :#Budget2022pic.twitter.com/blmplvkEZd — 🇮🇳 Gopu Saha 🇮🇳 (@Gopu10saha) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Union Budget for the financial year of 2022-23 a "zero sum budget" as he criticised the financial statement for lacking announcements for the working middle class. "M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class - Middle class - The poor & deprived - Youth - Farmers - MSMEs," he wrote on Twitter.While the statement has been lauded by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition parties have called it a "betrayal" to the middle class."India's salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Twitter.