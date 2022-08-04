Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, took dig over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, he said "history stands witness that those who are running the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have come from an organisation (RSS) which did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years."

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Karnataka's Hubli district where he was seen posing with the National Flag, talking about his visit Gandhi said "It was a great pleasure to meet all the workers who weave our Tricolor at Karnataka Khadi Village Industries located in Hubli, Karnataka today. Lakhs of countrymen sacrificed their lives to keep the Tricolor always high, but one organisation always refused to adopt the Tricolor, did not hoist the Tricolor at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years and continuously humiliated it."

"Today, people coming out of the same organisation are telling the history of the tricolor and running a 'Har Ghar Tricolor' campaign," Gandhi added.

Slamming BJP Gandhi said "Why did RSS not hoist the tricolor at its headquarters for 52 years? Why is the livelihood of those who make the national flag out of Khadi being destroyed? Why was the import of machine-made, polyester flags allowed from China?"

"They could not stop the Congress at the time of the freedom struggle. They won't be able to party now" he added.