Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Morbi tragedy ahead of elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed two public rallies in Gujarat on Monday. The party leader took a break from his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra to campaign for Congress for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election.While addressing the public in Gujarat, the Gandhi scion slammed the ruling BJP and spoke on the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy, farmers' loans and unemployment. He said no action has been taken against the "real culprits" behind the Morbi tragedy and said the BJP follows a "corruption and commission model".

Addressing an election rally in Rajkot, his second on Monday, he said while watchmen who were posted at the site of the accident were arrested and jailed, no action was taken against the real culprits. He asked if nothing would happen to the culprits of the tragedy as they have a "good relationship with BJP". Rahul Gandhi took a break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is currently passing through Maharashtra. The yatra is on a two-day break till Tuesday, after which it will resume from Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leader also spoke on the unemployment issue and said skilled young people are resorting to petty jobs despite having passed with good degrees.