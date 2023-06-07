"Rahul Gandhi spreading agenda of hatred against country": BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 7 : Bharat Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who the party has accused of "defaming the nation" on foreign soil during his recent visit to the US and drew his attention to a recent White House statement calling "India a vibrant democracy".

Speaking to ANI, Prasad, a senior BJP leader said, "The United States had called India a vibrant democracy. International renowned firms have appreciated India's growth story and termed it one of the fastest-growing economies. India is the fifth largest economy in the world".

Prasad was referring to a recent White House statement calling India a vibrant democracy coming ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States later in the month.

When asked whether the US is concerned regarding the health of democracy in India, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House said, "India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that the strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion."

While lashing at the Congress leader, Prasad said, "Has Rahul Gandhi's job been reduced to just mocking Indian democracy on foreign land? It is the same Congress party that accused the Election Commison of India."

"It is the same Congress party that humiliated the new Parliament Building by enforcing a boycott," the BJP leader added.

Remembering Rahul Gandhi for apologizing to the supreme court for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi way back in 2019, Prasad said, "Congress imposed an emergency in the country during their rule. "Modi virod' main, "Desh Virod" ( I am against Modi, I am against the country)," Prasad said, taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he spreads an agenda of hatred against India, it has become his habit," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, during his recent visit to the US, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making economic missteps and undermining democratic institutions. "There is a definite capture of the institutions of the country," Gandhi said.

Later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the US for a state visit. White House will host PM Modi for a state dinner on June 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor