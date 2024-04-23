Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Amravati & Solapur on Wednesday

Mumbai, April 23 Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Maharashtra on Wednesday to campaign for the INDIA bloc-Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates contesting the Amravati (SC) and Solapur (SC) Lok Sabha seats.

Starting with Amravati, Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally for the combined opposition candidate, Balwant B. Wankhade, at the Nabeel Colony in Paratwada at 11 a.m.

Later, he will address a rally at the Exhibition Ground in Solapur for party nominee Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde at around 4 p.m.

At both the rallies, the top brass of the MVA and the Congress, including the party's state unit chief Nana Patole, Balasheb Thorat, ex-CM and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and other bigwigs, shall remain present.

Rahul Gandhi’s public meetings come ahead of the second phase of LS polls scheduled on April 26 in eight constituencies of the state -- Amravati (SC), Akola, Buldhana, Wardha, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, and Yavatmal-Washim.

The Solapur LS seat will go to the polls on May 7 in the third phase along with 10 other constituencies in the state.

Top leaders of the NDA-MahaYuti constituents have already campaigned in Amravati (SC) and the other constituencies going to the polls in the second phase on Friday.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed rallies in the eastern Vidarbha region on April 13 and 14, respectively, for the first phase of LS polls conducted in five seats in the state on April 19.

