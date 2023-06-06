Rahul Gandhi trying to tarnish India's image on foreign soil: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 : Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the US, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Tuesday said that the disqualified Lok Sabha MP is trying to tarnish India's image on foreign soil.

Subhash's stinging remarks came after Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sengol, a sacred sceptre established in the new Parliament building, made at a gathering in San Francisco, US.

"You know I think the Parliament house, these are distractions. The real issues in India are price rise, unemployment, anger and hatred, crumbling education system. BJP can't really discuss them so then they had to do the whole thing of 'sceptre', lying down and doing all that," Rahul Gandhi had said.

Reacting to this, the Telangana BJP spokesperson said, "Congress party is trying to distort Indian tradition and culture and it never showed any courage to accept Indian history and culture which was destroyed during last seven decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a born Hindu and he has deep knowledge of Indian culture and tradition. There is a different meaning of 'change' and 'correction'. The Central government never changed Indian history. But initiating efforts for making correction of the wrong history written by Congress and presenting the facts before the people."

He went on to add that it is a habit of Rahul Gandhi to denigrate and defame the country's image whenever he visits a foreign country with his puerile statements because Indians never believe or accept his statements.

