Rahul Gandhi undertakes padayatra in poll-bound Mizoram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Mizoram. Upon his arrival, he also took part in a Padyatra from Chanmari (Aizawl) to Raj Bhawan. On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Mizoram visit, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said, "Rahul Gandhi's visit may be good for the party's (Congress) people. But that will not have much influence on Mizoram's population as a whole. So, I don't think it will have much meaning."

"It was a long-awaited visit of Rahul Gandhi to Mizoram. Mizoram has fond memories of the visit of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1986. People are sharing their excitement over his (Rahul Gandhi) visit. Another significance of this visit is he is carrying out a Bharat Jodo Yatra at a time when there is polarization and the country is divided on ethnic issues," Congress spokesperson Mathew Antony was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On the election preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mizoram, Antony said, "We are hopeful that we will form the government. Tomorrow he (Rahul Gandhi) will meet the party leaders and will address a public gathering. The announcement for the party candidates can be expected anytime from now." Gandhi took a padayatra (march) from Chanmari junction to Raj Bhavan, a distance of around 4-5 km, and address a rally near the governor's house. In the evening, Gandhi will interact with the students.

