Rahul Gandhi Video! 'What's wrong with attending someone's wedding?',Congress attacks BJP

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has shared a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of partying in a nightclub. What's wrong in it? Congress has asked BJP. Speaking on the occasion, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi had gone to Kathmandu to attend a friend's wedding. He also advised the BJP to focus on important issues including power supply.

Surjewala said, 'Rahul Gandhi had gone to Kathmandu for a friend's wedding. He was on a private tour. But why don't the BJP people respond to issues like energy crisis and inflation. They only have time to talk about Rahul Gandhi. ' A leader close to Rahul Gandhi, while targeting the BJP, said, "Having a family, attending weddings and engagement events is part of our culture and civilization in this country. Perhaps marriage is still not a crime in the country. It's still not a crime to be someone's friend and go to his wedding. '

Surjewala tweeted, 'What's wrong with attending someone's wedding reception? Why are the people of the Sangh afraid of this? Why are the people of Sangh spreading lies? We all participate in private events. Not only that, Rahul Gandhi, like Prime Minister Modi, Rahul did not visit Pakistan without being invited. He had gone to a friend's country to attend a friend's wedding. '