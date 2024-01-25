Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa Sarma: Congress Issues "Do it Now" Dare Amidst Arrest Threat

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, currently underway in Assam, faces significant challenges as the verbal clash between the Congress party and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma persists. The exchange continued on Thursday as Rahul Gandhi's yatra resumed from the BJP-ruled state. Sarma reiterated on Wednesday that action against Gandhi and other Congress leaders facing charges for allegedly inciting the crowd would be taken after the Lok Sabha elections, as addressing the matter now would politicize it. Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would investigate the FIR lodged against Congress leaders.

Responding to the chief minister's statement, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque challenged Sarma to arrest them immediately and accused the BJP leader of leveraging the police for political gains. "If he has the courage to arrest, do it now. Why wait until after the Lok Sabha elections? He is using the state police for his political gains," Khaleque stated.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the party's commitment to continue with the yatra, despite FIRs being filed. Gogoi criticized Sarma, alleging that he is attempting to divide the nation based on religion and language, while the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims to unite the nation. Gogoi also labeled Sarma as the "most corrupt CM" and expressed expectation for such remarks from him.

During a public meeting in Barpeta district on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi intensified his criticism of the Assam chief minister, branding Sarma as the "most corrupt CM" and making various allegations related to land and areca nut trade."I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases; I am not going to be intimidated. The BJP-RSS can't intimidate me," stated the former Congress president.

"I gave a speech against (Narendra) Modi's special friend (Gautam) Adani, and a case was filed against me. Then they threw me out of Parliament and took away my government residence. I gave the keys myself; I don't want it. My home is in the heart of every Indian citizen; I live there. I have lakhs of houses in Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and all other states," he asserted.