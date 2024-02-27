Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Enter MP on March 2 With Roadshows and Public Meetings

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to commence its journey into Madhya Pradesh on March 2, as confirmed by a party official on Tuesday. This extensive outreach initiative, aimed at connecting with the masses ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, is set to span across the state until March 6. State Congress vice president, Rajiv Singh, announced that upon entry into MP at Piprai in Morena district, Gandhi will lead a roadshow on March 2. Subsequently, the yatra will progress to Gwalior city, where the former Congress president is slated to address a public gathering later in the day.

On March 3, the yatra will recommence from Gwalior, with Rahul Gandhi addressing Agniveer ex-servicemen, and proceed towards Shivpuri, traversing through numerous villages and towns along the way. En route to Shivpuri, Gandhi will engage in discussions with members of the tribal community in Mohkheda. In Shivpuri city, Gandhi will lead a roadshow before proceeding to Badarwas town, where he is scheduled to deliver a public address. The yatra will halt overnight at Badarwas in Shivpuri district, as informed by Singh.

On March 4, the yatra is slated to resume from Miyana in Guna district, continuing its journey and eventually reaching Raghogarh after traversing through various villages. fter a roadshow in Raghogarh, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Pipal Chouraha in Biaora of Rajgarh district and interact with the farmers at Bhatkhedi, Singh said. After night halt in Bhatkhedi, the yatra will resume from Pachore on March 5 and reach Shajapur, where Gandhi will hold a roadshow. Gandhi will also interact with students at Maksi town in Shajapur district and the yatra will later proceed to Ujjain.

On March 5, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers, followed by addressing a rally in Ujjain. Following an overnight stay at Ingoria, the yatra is set to recommence on March 6 from Badnagar, where Rahul Gandhi will engage in discussions with women. Additionally, he will lead a roadshow in Badnagar and address a public meeting in Badnawar, according to Singh's statement.