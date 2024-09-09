Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign mentality' leads to criticism of India abroad: Former UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 9 BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, has come down heavily on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for his comments made during his visit to the US.

Sharma accused Gandhi of having a "foreign mentality" and claimed that whenever the Congress leader travels abroad, he disparages India.

He specifically objected to Gandhi's criticism of the RSS and BJP, asserting that such comments were inappropriate and unfounded. He also refuted Gandhi's claim about high unemployment in India, arguing that it is incorrect given India's achievements in areas such as aerospace and space exploration.

Sharma emphasised that India is making significant progress, including the development of the Tejas aircraft, and noted that the US is benefiting from India's expertise.

The BJP leader further criticised Gandhi for allegedly wearing a "foreign lens", which, he believes, prevents him from recognising India's capabilities and progress. He also suggested that Gandhi should learn from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who, despite being in opposition, praised India internationally.

In addition, Sharma addressed Gandhi's lack of understanding of the RSS, urging him to observe the work done by the organisation's women’s wing, Durga Vahini, during natural disasters in Kerala's Wayanad - Gandhi's former constituency.

Sharma concluded by stating that attacks on the RSS only strengthened it, and Gandhi's criticisms would not impact its resolve.

Gandhi's trip to the US is his first international visit since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During his visit, he is scheduled to participate in various events and meetings in Washington D.C.

Gandhi said on Monday that the fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded among the people since the Lok Sabha election results. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Dallas, Texas, he said: "The other thing that happened was that the fear of the BJP vanished. We saw that immediately, within minutes of the election result, nobody in India was scared of the BJP or the Prime Minister of India. So, these are huge achievements, not of Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party. We are peripheral. These are huge achievements of the people of India who realised democracy."

