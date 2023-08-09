Rahul Gandhi's Hand Gesture: Was It a Flying Kiss or Misinterpreted?

During the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its MPs levelled a grave accusation against Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader. They claimed that immediately after his speech, Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss towards BJP MP Smriti Irani. The BJP leaders are circulating a purported video of Rahul Gandhi making hand gestures, which they interpret as a flying kiss.

While addressing the parliament, Smriti Irani paused to object to Gandhi's alleged gesture and said, “I want to object in the house. The MP who was permitted to speak before me today indulged in a derogatory action while leaving the house. Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to a parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such a limitless action has never been seen in the Parliament of this country. The country has seen that family’s culture via this Parliament,” she said.

Amidst the turmoil that unfolded both inside and outside the parliament, numerous BJP leaders and supporters resorted to the platform formerly known as Twitter, now referred to as X, to circulate a 14-second video originating from the lower house of the Parliament. The video captures the moments following Rahul Gandhi's speech and just before Smriti Irani was set to commence her address.

Sharing the same video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla commented, “Serial offender Rahul Gandhi’s visual evidence. After winking now FLYING KISS video. Who gives flying kiss inside Parliament that seats women MPs on a day of such a serious discussion. Disgusting.”

However, many highlighted that the specific video depicts Gandhi making a hand gesture towards the chair, and there is no sight of Smriti Irani or any other female MP. Netta D'Souza, the Acting President of Mahila Congress shared the same video and pointed out that the Congress leader wasn't even looking in her direction.