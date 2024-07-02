Rahul Gandhi’s LS address comparable to Swami Vivekanand’s speech in Chicago, says Pawan Khera

New Delhi, July 2 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s tirade against the Centre has drawn widespread condemnation from the BJP leaders.

On the other hand, Congress, as expected, has strongly rallied behind its leader and is defending his fiery speech on Hinduism and the idea of the Hindu faith.

Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that LoP Gandhis’s forceful speech left the treasury benches uneasy and unnerved as he showed them the mirror and confronted them on projecting themselves as ‘saviours of Hindu faith’.

He compared Rahul’s maiden speech in Lok Sabha with Swami Vivekanand’s speech in Chicago made years ago.

“Rahul Gandhi showed the mirror to those who call themselves custodians of Hinduism. When Rahul waved the poster of Lord Shiva, those on the other side panicked,” he said while adding that the Hindu faith stands for Ahimsa, truthfulness and valour.

Accusing the BJP of spreading hatred and violence in the name of religion, he said that Rahul Gandhi’s calling out their bluff on the issue left them flustered and this was the reason why BJP leaders are miffed and agitated.

Khera further claimed that the BJP wants to put the Hindu faith and ideology in shackles and also warned against any such attempt, saying that it is ‘bigger than any individual and institution’.

“There is courage, non-violence and truth in Hindu thought. Like the river Ganga, this idea has been flowing since eternity. There is wisdom of sages in this flow and also the story of life struggles of our ancestors,” he said.

In a video message, Khera asked, can anyone restrict the movement of river Ganga, can you put the Hindu beliefs in shackles?

“This idea could not be confined to any book, ritual, faith, religion etc. This idea is born from the life force of our soil. We will not allow Hindu ideology to be imprisoned in the narrow-mindedness of the BJP,” said the Congress leader.

