Rahul interacts with farmers in Haryana's Sonepat

New Delhi, July 8 In a surprise move, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with farmers in Haryana's Sonepat and joined them in planting rice paddies in the fields .

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi told IANS that Rahul Gandhi was on his way to Shimla when he suddenly decided to meet the farmers at Sonepat. He stopped his vehicle, went to the farmlands, drove a tractor and also tried his hands in planting the rice paddy crops.

"Even after completing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi continues to stay connected with the public," Pratapgarhi said.

According to party leaders, he also asked the farmers about the issues they are facing and about their earnings.

Earlier also, the Congress leader surprised the people with his sudden visits among the public. In March, he visited the Bengali Market and Jama Masjid area in the national capital. Later, he went to Mukherjee Nagar area and interacted with UPSC aspirants.

Gandhi also went to Delhi University's PG men's hostel over lunch and then Haryana's Murthal and from there he took a truck ride till Ambala.

Recently, he had also visited the Nike market in Karol Bagh area in Delhi and interacted with the bike mechanics.

During his recent visit to the US, Gandhi had also taken a truck ride from New York to Washington DC.

While in Karnataka during the Assembly elections, he had interacted with the delivery partners and took a scooter ride with them.

Rahul Gandhi had completed his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

After his yatra concluded on January 30, he has been interacting with people.

