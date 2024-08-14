Rahul Navin Appointed New Director of Enforcement Directorate

Rahul Navin, a 1993 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has been appointed as the new Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet confirmed Navin's appointment for a term of two years.

Before this role, Navin served as the Special Director of the ED. The ACC had earlier approved his in-situ upgradation to the rank of Additional Secretary, which is a prerequisite for the position of ED Director.