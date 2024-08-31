Rahul to visit US from Sept 8-10, to hold interaction with Texas University students: Sam Pitroda

New Delhi, Aug 31 : Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), is all set to visit the US for a three-day tour starting from September 8, informed the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief Sam Pitroda on Saturday.

Sharing details of Rahul’s US itinerary via a video message, Sam Pitroda said that he will be visiting Dallas, Texas on September 8 and Washington DC on September 9-10.

He said that the Indian diaspora including NRI residents, technocrats, business leaders, students, media fraternity and even political leaders are eager to welcome the Congress MP and are looking forward to have an interaction with him.

Breaking down the details of Congress MP’s daily schedule, Pitroda informed: "Rahul Gandhi will be in Dallas on September 8 and will be in Washington DC on September 9 and 10th. In Dallas, he will have interactions with University of Texas students, academicians, and community people. He will have a very large community gathering, will meet some technocrats and then have a dinner with the leaders from the Dallas area. The next day, he will go to Washington DC a similar interaction with a variety of people, including a think tank, the National Press Club and others are planned.

“There are lots of events planned with a variety of people because they also have interest in the states where Congress party runs governments, particularly the tech cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. We see great interest in conversation with business and technological community,” he further informed.

“We look forward to a very successful visit and look forward to welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the US," Pitroda said on a concluding note.

He also said that he was ‘bombarded’ with questions about Rahul Gandhi’s US visit from various quarters and this video message was apparently to inform them about the Congress leader’s short but highly anticipated trip to the US.

"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the opposition, I as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, with a presence in 32 countries have been bombarded with requests from Indian diaspora diplomats, academicians, businessmen, leaders, international media and many others for interactions with Rahul Gandhi. He is coming to the US for a very brief visit," he said before giving out details of Rahul’s proposed US visit.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi after the 2024 Lok Sabha results has been creating good momentum and garnering people’s support with his views on many issues of public interest. Political watchers anticipate his US visit to be more newsworthy and stir bigger controversy back home, this time.

Notably, Rahul won elections from two Lok Sabha constituencies – Rae Bareli and Wayanad, however, he chose to retain the former and leave the latter for his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

In June this year, he was appointed the Leader of Opposition (LoP) after getting a nod from the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

