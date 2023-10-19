Rahul’s 'Vijaybheri Yatra' continues in Telangana

Bhupalpally (Telangana), Oct 19 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participated in the 'Vijayabheri Yatra' on the second day of his visit to Telangana on Thursday as part of the party’s campaign for next month’s Assembly elections.

The yatra started with a bike rallyfrom GENCO Guest Houseto Ambedkar statue in Bhupalpally. Large number of Congress leaders and workers participated in the rally.

The Congress MP was sitting in his car and waved at people lined up on either side of the road.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy,Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Goud Yaskhi and other leaders were accompanying Rahul Gandhi.

The Vijayabheri Yatra will continue till Peddapally, where he will address a public meeting in the evening. After the public meeting, the Congress leader will travel in the bus from Peddapally to Karimnagar.

After reaching Karimnagar, Rahul Gandhi will undertake a padayatra from Karimnagar Housing Board circle to Rajiv Chowk. He will address people at Rajiv Chowk.

Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched the bus yatra after prayers at the Ramappa temple in Mulugu district. They later addressed a public meeting in Mulugu to kick-start the party’s election campaign.

Reiterating the six guarantees announced by the party last month, they unveiled some new promises. Both the leaders slammed BRS over corruption and its alleged nexus with the BJP.

While Priyanka Gandhi returned after Wednesday’s programme, Rahul Gandhi is continuing his visit. He will participate in the bus yatra on Friday. He will be covering a distance of about 190 km through various Assembly constituencies in Mulugu, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad district.

Elections to 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

The Congress party on October 15 announced candidates for 55 constituencies. The second list of candidates is likely to be announced after October 20.

