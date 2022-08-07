Rail project from Delhi to Kashmir amidst Himalayan range is near to completion

The central government along with the Indian Railways will soon be opening the Delhi to Kashmir rail route for the public as the project is in its final stage, not only this, but the railway bridge on the Chenab river in district Reasi on the Baramulla railway line is also near to its completion.

The railway track from Katra to Banhal is 111 km, most of which has been completed and the rest is in full swing, a 12.6 km long T-49B tunnel has also been constructed on it. Katra A total of 37 bridges are to be constructed in the Banhal track, including 26 major bridges and 11 minor bridges, there are also 35 tunnels on in Srinagar.

The Jammu railway line, which is expected to be completed by 2023, has a 93-km stretch of tunnels across the Himalayas. Out of 110 km from Udhampur to Banhal, 93 km of the track consists of tunnels and a lighting system will also be installed in these tunnels to control the trains. The stations to be built near these series of tunnels include Reasi, Salal A, Salal B, Daga, Bhasin Didhar, Singaldan, and Sambar.

The 111 km railways line from Katra to Banhal is in progress on the difficult kilometre stretch, which spans the Himalayan mountain range. 97 km of this section will consist of tunnels. The rail line has been laid on three sections of 25 km from Udhampur to Katra, 18 km from Banhal to Qazigund and 118 km from Qazigund to Baramulla and trains also run on them.

Also, the world's largest railway bridge on the Chenab river in district Reasi on the Baramulla railway line is in the final stages of completion. After the completion of the steel arch of the bridge, the arch above the deck will also be completed this month. The completion will add a new chapter to the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

India will achieve a milestone by constructing the highest railway bridge in the world. The overarch deck will be completed with golden joints later this month. This bridge is located on the upper side of Salal Bandh near Kavari village in the Reasi district.

The bridge is the tallest railway bridge in the world and is being constructed by the Northern Railway at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore as part of the Udhampursringarbaramulla Rail Link Project. This railway bridge will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Named 'Chenab Bridge', this railway bridge will be 359 meters higher than the water level of the Chenab river and its length will be 1315 meters. The highest railway bridge at the time is located on the Bepanjiang River in Guizhou Province, China, with a height of 275 meters above the water level. It is a major achievement towards the completion of the 111 km long Katra-Banhal railway section, for which massive Himalayan Hills are being mined.

The installation of the arch before the construction of the deck was one of the biggest civil engineering challenges in the recent history of India, with a 5.6-meter span at the top of the bridge being connected at the centre on both sides. Out of the 111 km. There is 97 km of tunnelling which is more than 85%. Tunnelling on this scale has not been done in any other part of the country. About 86 km of tunnelling work has been completed so far. Built on Darya Chenab, the arch of this bridge is capable of withstanding winds of 266 kilometres per hour.

The length of the bridge is 1315 meters. The number of pillars is 17. 28,660 metric tons of steel were used in its construction, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,486 crore. The weight of the installed arch is 10,619 metric tons. The steel used in the structure is suitable for temperatures ranging from minus 10 degrees Celsius to minus 40 degrees Celsius. The bridge will have a minimum lifespan of 120 years and will be built for trains at a speed of 100 km. What is being done.

This bridge has the ability to withstand winds of 266 kilometres per hour and withstand blast load and withstand severe earthquakes.

The bridge has 93 deck segments, each weighing about 85T, launched simultaneously on reinforced steel arches from both ends, and work is underway on five. The two ends will eventually be joined with 'High Strength Fraction Grip' (HSFG) bolts to complete the upper deck of the bridge. The bridge has been constructed by Afcons, a Mumbai-based company.

Gary Dhar Raja Gopalan, Deputy Managing Director of African Company said, "The completion of the 359-meter high arch deck above Chenab river will be an extraordinary achievement. I pay tribute to every engineer and worker who has contributed to this unprecedented engineering achievement. This golden joint will be written in golden letters in the history of Indian Railways. All the structural engineering work has been done by Indian engineers making the Chenab Railway Bridge a symbol of 'self-sufficient India'".

Appreciating the role of Northern Railway and Konkon Railway Corporation in finalizing the design of the Chenab Bridge, Giri Dhari further said, "We were assisted in technical issues, approval of drawings, etc. by Northern Railway and Konkon Railway Corporation (KRCL) which created local employment." KRCL constructed roads to reach the project site till the construction of this bridge. This provided connectivity to remote areas of the region.

According to him, the Northern Railway allowed them to use a Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Machine for inspection of welds, a first in India. A fully equipped NABL laboratory was set up for the first time in India to ensure that quality was monitored at every stage of the project, even over time. Before starting the actual work, Afcons engineers with the help of Konkon Railway Corporation carried out a mock-up of all the major components of the bridge, which gave them confidence. Due to this, the safety of the staff and workers was ensured and it was also possible to ensure the quality of work.

It should be noted that a train ran for the first time in Kashmir in 2008 after one and a half hundred years of the introduction of the railway system in the subcontinent, which was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Dr Vali inaugurated this first train service on October 11 by hoisting the green flag.

The Banhal to Baramulla beach train is currently running. The 135 km railway line has 17 stations including Banhal, Halar Shahabad, Qazigund, Sidhura, Anantnag, Bijbahara, Panzgam, Awantipora, Kakapura, Pampore, Srinagar, Budgam, Mazhama, Patan, Humire, Sopore and Baramulla. This rail project under construction at a cost of Rs 27,949 crore covers four sections, Udhampur - Katra, Katra - Banhal, Banhal - Qazigund and Qazigund - Baramulla.

However, in the 1990s, the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao announced the project of laying a rail line to Kashmir, while in 2002, Atal Bihari Vajpayee termed it a 'national project'. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, where the dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's four-lane road 'Corridor' is put to shame. Work on the Srinagar Expressway is in progress, while the dream of direct rail travel from New Delhi to Kashmir is going to be a reality very soon 356 km from Jammu. Katra. Banihal.

( With inputs from ANI )

