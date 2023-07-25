Rail ticket booking service IRCTC down on website and app

IRCTC, the e-ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, said on Tuesday that services were down on its website and app due to "technical reasons".It also said that tickets could be booked through online travel agencies such as MakeMyTrip and Amazon while the issue was being resolved.

Services on the IRCTC web portal and app were reportedly down since 8 am. In a statement issued by IRCTC, the ticketing service is not available due to technical reasons. They have said "Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed." The IRCTC site also faced a technical glitch in the morning on May 6. People had faced problems in booking their tickets at that time too. The IRCTC in its response said that the incovenience was due to the maintainence of the site.