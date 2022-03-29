RailTel implementing modern signalling projects worth Rs 224 cr in Northern Railway zone

RailTel is implementing modern signalling projects worth Rs 224 crore in Northern Railway Zone by replacing obsolete mechanical signalling by a state-of-the-art electronic interlocking system.

RailTel is a Miniratna Central Government PSU under the Ministry of Railways.

The project will cover 26 stations -- three in Delhi Division, nine in Ambala Division and 14 in Firozpur Division. This modern technology shall enhance the safety and efficiency of train operation.

The work has already been commissioned at six stations - three stations in Delhi Division (Pehowa Road, Kaithal and Kalayat) and three stations in Ambala Division (Bulluana, Malout and Pakki) and is in advanced stage of completion at balance six stations of Ambala Division.

The first stage of implementation on 14 stations of the Firozpur Division has also commenced with the initiation of planning, design and procurement processes for the equipment.

"So far, Rs 65 crore of revenue has already been booked and Rs 105 crore revenue will be booked in FY 22-23 and remaining in FY 23-24," RailTel added.

Under this modernisation project, the existing age Old Mechanical Signalling System is being replaced by a new Modern Electronic Interlocking Signaling System. This change in the system will enhance safety and operational efficiency. In addition, the new system will also facilitate trains to run at a higher speed of 110 Kmph from a lower speed of 50 kmph at present.

The Electronic Interlocking Signalling System will enable all operations by Station Master for movement of trains like signal clearance and setting routes by the click of a mouse on the computer (VDU) provided in his office and provides a live view of train running in the station yard. It enables automatic verification of last vehicle clearance and facilitates monitoring and fault diagnostics on a computer.

( With inputs from ANI )

