Railtel posts its highest ever operating income of Rs. 1964 crores in FY 2022-23

New Delhi [India], May 17 : RailTel on Wednesday announced its Consolidated Operating Income of Rs 704 Crore in the fourth quarter of FY 22-23 with a growth of 55 per cent quarter on quarter in its 139th Board Meeting.

The Company has posted annual growth of 27 per cent in revenue, with Total Consolidated Operating Revenue at Rs. 1964 Crores as against Previous Year corresponding figure of Rs.1548 crores. The Company has achieved an EBITDA margin of 20 per cent in Q4 in comparison to Q3 of 17 per cent.

As per the company's official statement, The Profit Before Tax (PBT) in the fourth quarter of FY 22-23 before Exceptional Items is Rs. 67 Crores as against the Previous Quarter's corresponding profit of Rs. 43 crores, registering an increase of 56 per cent QoQ.

For the Financial Year 2022-23, the company has posted a total Profit before Exceptional items and Tax of Rs.257 Crores as against Rs. 231 Crores in the previous Financial Year. Total Profit after Tax and Exceptional items for the Financial Year 2022-23 stands at Rs. 189 crores as against the previous year's Profit after Tax of Rs. 209 crores.

Talking about the results, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel said that the company has done exceptionally well with consistent growth in operational Revenue and healthy profits.

"We have a very healthy order book of Rs. 4500+ cr which will be steadily translating into revenue in forthcoming quarters in a phased manner. With greater emphasis on project execution, the company has visibility of substantial growth in operating income in coming quarters," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor